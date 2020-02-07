Kitchener Rangers crush Mississauga Steelheads 7-1

KITCHENER MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM, KITCHENER — Declan McDonnell netted a hat trick leading the Kitchener Rangers to a 7-1 victory over the Mississauga Steelheads. Jacob Ingham made 39 saves for the Rangers.

The Rangers led 3-0 at the end of the first period led by two goals from McDonnell and a goal from Riley Damiani.

Kitchener extended their lead to 6-1 in the second period led by goals from McDonnell, Michael Vukojevic and Reid Valade. Cole Schwindt scored for the Steelheads.

In the third period Kitchener continued to dominate 7-1 on a goal by Greg Meireles.