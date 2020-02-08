Hamilton councillors focused on cutting 3.5-per-cent tax increase for 2020 budget

Hamilton councillors refused to expand a number of services until they can get the 2020 average tax increase below its current 3.5 per cent level.

Most councillors at the Feb. 7 budget meeting were reluctant to add additional service enhancements, such as hiring a cigarette butt bylaw officer, increase fire service, expand the sidewalk snow-clearing program, enhance the living wage for summer students, or deal with climate change issues. If all of the 13 items under consideration were approved, it would mean increasing the budget by $5 million and boosting the proposed average tax increase to about four per cent while hiring 15.5 more full-time employees.

Ward 5 Coun. Chad Collins said even though the proposed budget is at 3.5 per cent — a reduction from 5.5 per cent from last fall — it still means that, because of property reassessment, some residents will see tax increases in 2020 of up to six per cent.

“I won’t be supporting any increases today until we bring the number down under three per cent,” said Collins.

Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge, who has also been a tax-increase opponent over the years, echoed Collins’ sentiments. Flamborough residents usually see higher taxes than the average tax that is passed annually by council because of higher assessment rates on their homes.

Partridge said her goal is to get the average tax increase down to 2.5 per cent.

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson has also been adamant about cutting taxes as low as possible for his residents who pay higher property bills because of their reassessments than other homeowners across the city.

“I’m not on for any enhancements while we are sitting at 3.5 per cent,” he said.

To get below the three per cent, councillors will have to cut at least $4.2 million from the budget, said Collins.

“That is a lot of service reductions,” he said. “It’s premature to talk about service enhancements until we go as far as we can.”