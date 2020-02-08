Owen Sound Attack clip Erie Otters 4-3

ERIE INSURANCE ARENA, ERIE — Kaleb Pearson scored two goals leading the Owen Sound Attack to a 4-3 victory over the Erie Otters in Ontario Hockey League action.

Connor Lockhart had a goal and an assist for Erie.

After a scoreless first period, the Attack took a 3-1 lead in the second led by two goals from Pearson and a goal from Kaleb Lawrence. Brendan Hoffmann scored for the Otters.

In the third period the Otters scored two goals but came up short. Lockhart and Brendan Sellan scored for Erie. Andrew Perrott scored for Owen Sound.