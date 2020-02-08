Sudbury Wolves defeat Barrie Colts 6-4

COLTS CENTRE, BARRIE — Matej Pekar had a hat trick leading the Sudbury Wolves to a 6-4 victory over the Barrie Colts. Owen Robinson added a goal and three assists for the Wolves.

Josh Nelson had a goal and an assist for the Colts.

The Colts took an early 3-2 lead in the first period led by goals from Evan Vierling, Tyson Foerster and Nelson. Pekar and Blake Murray scored for the Wolves.

The Wolves took a 4-3 lead in the second period after goals from Robinson and Pekar.