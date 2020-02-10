‘It’s hard to adopt an obese cat’: SPCA says city-run adoption program hurts its bottom line

A permanent, city-run animal adoption program stands to hurt the bottom line of the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA, its CEO says.

Marion Emo was at city hall on Friday at the request of councillors to clarify her organization's position on the potential initiative.

"We don't have an opinion if there should be an adoption program or not," she said.

But Emo said a city pilot project has affected the organization's bottom line through a drop in adoptions, the fees of which subsidize care for animals with complex ailments.

"Let me be clear: Is there an impact? Yes ... Do we think it duplicates services in the community? Yes."

Before the 2018 pilot, people could only adopt animals after they were sent to rescue services like the SPCA.

At the time, the city reported the organization and others weren't able to take all adoptable animals.

In December, a staff report noted the city's pilot had adopted 745 animals out and handed more than 800 to rescue groups.

The plan to make it a long-term adoption program would involve a full-time co-ordinator for $90,000, a cost that would be covered through adoption fees and dog licensing.

"The good news is we've really come a long way since 2015 with respect to the kill rate in the city," Coun. Sam Merulla, who has led the initiative, said Friday. "We were known to be the worst in Canada."