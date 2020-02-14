Waterdown comedian to take the stage during Waterdown Comedy Night on Feb. 22

Four years ago, Dan Brennan discovered a passion for standup comedy. On Saturday, Feb. 22, he will take the stage at Waterdown Comedy Night at the Waterdown Legion to perform for his hometown.

The interview has been edited for content, clarity and length.

Julia Lovett-Squires: How did you get into comedy?

Dan Brennan: I picture myself as a cautionary tale, because I’ve always enjoyed being funny; I like making people laugh. People have always said, ‘Oh, you should and do standup,’ and I never did it. I was listening to a podcast and they were talking about how bad they were when they first started, and it dawned on me, ‘You don’t have to be good at the beginning.’ It’s at the point now that it pays for itself, which is nice.

JLS: Can you tell me a bit about your act?

DB: Personally, I really like the real flights of fancy. Where I’ve sat and I’ve written something that’s in a way — outrageous isn’t the right word — but it’s silly in its way. It’s story, it’s kind of life, but it’s not … the audience seems to really connect with the stuff that actually happened, that’s embellished. I put a little bit about my kids and other situations I’ve found myself in.

JLS: Can you give us a sneak peek of a joke?

DB: I do this one joke. It’s about a fever dream that didn’t happen, but it’s got great detail and it’s about having to go to your own funeral and then you end up in hell, and what your life is like in hell, and I just love it — but, some nights, it just absolutely tanks. But then it’s back to the reality stuff and you can win the audience back.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. and will also feature headliner Fiona O’Brien, Collin Sideris, Dave Sokolowski and Michael Moses. Tickets are $15 and all proceeds will go toward Waterdown Dancers Inc. For tickets, call 905-802-6426.