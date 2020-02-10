More school walkouts this week in the Hamilton area: Your guide

The school week of Feb. 10 to 14 will bring more teachers' strike-related closures in area boards.

Teachers' unions have been engaged in job action as contract talks with the province continue.

Here is a look at when schools will be closed and where:

•In the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, all elementary schools will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and Thursday, Feb. 13, due to Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) walkouts.