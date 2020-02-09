Mississauga Steelheads edge past Kingston Frontenacs 5-4

LEON'S CENTRE, KINGSTON — Aidan Prueter scored two goals leading the Mississauga Steelheads to a 5-4 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs.

Martin Chromiak had a goal and an assist for the Frontenacs.

The Steelheads led 1-0 at the end of the first period on a goal by James Hardie.

Mississauga widened their lead to 4-2 in the second period led by a goal from Michael Stubbs and a pair from Prueter. Shane Wright and Dawson Baker scored for Kingston.

In the third period the Frontenacs scored two goals but came up short. Chromiak and Zayde Wisdom scored for the Frontenacs. Hardie scored again for Mississauga.

ON THE POWER PLAY: The Steelheads scored once in two opportunities while the Frontenacs scored once in six opportunities.

STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Aidan Prueter (Mississauga), 2. Jordan Frasca (Kingston) and 3. Martin Chromiak (Kingston).

