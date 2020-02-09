Ottawa 67's crush North Bay Battalion 9-1

TD PLACE, OTTAWA — Austen Keating scored two goals and added two assists leading the Ottawa 67's to a 9-1 victory over the North Bay Battalion in Ontario Hockey League action. Jack Quinn added a goal and five assists for the 67's.

The 67's led 5-0 at the end of the first period led by goals from Keating, Alec Belanger, Quinn, Kevin Bahl and Joseph Garreffa.

The 67's broke the game open 9-0 in the second period led by goals from Teddy Sawyer, Noel Hoefenmayer, Keating and Mitchell Hoelscher.

In the third period the Battalion scored one goal. Brandon Coe scored for North Bay.