Sudbury Wolves roll past Niagara IceDogs 7-3

SUDBURY COMMUNITY ARENA, SUDBURY — David Levin had a hat trick leading the Sudbury Wolves to a 7-3 victory over the Niagara IceDogs in OHL action. Macauley Carson scored two goals for the Wolves.

The Wolves led 2-1 at the end of the first period after goals from Owen Gilhula and Carson. Anthony Agostinelli scored for the IceDogs.

The Wolves broke the game open 7-2 in the second period led by three goals from Levin, and goals from Owen Robinson and Carson. Agostinelli scored for Niagara.

In the third period the IceDogs scored one goal but came up well short. Jake Uberti scored for Niagara.