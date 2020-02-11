How many drivers have been ticketed by Waterdown's only red-light camera?

The red-light camera installed at the intersection of Dundas and Mill streets in Waterdown handed out 1,147 tickets last year, a slight reduction from the previous year’s ticket count of 1,294. In the second half of 2017, after it was installed in July, it issued 766 tickets.

The camera is part of a provincewide effort to reduce mid-intersection collisions — a program that appears to seeing success throughout Hamilton, according to the city’s superintendent of roadway safety. Dave Ferguson says the program, which includes 34 cameras at high-collision intersections throughout the City of Hamilton, appears to have deterred people from running red lights and has reduced the number of crashes.

“I would say that the program is effective in changing driver behaviour,” he told the Review. “We have seen that, over time, violations decrease and a recent review identified that there has been a 49-per-cent reduction in angle collisions and 57-per-cent reduction in injuries.”

The Province of Ontario first allowed municipalities to install red-light cameras as a pilot project in 2000. The program became permanent in 2004.

“The cameras are set so that only vehicles that enter an intersection after the light turns red are photographed,” states the city’s website. “Vehicles that enter on green or amber lights are not photographed. Motorists already in an intersection when the signal changes to red (waiting to turn) are not red-light runners.”

Jacob Ginger, senior issues adviser for Ontario Ministry of Transportation, explained that municipalities that choose to install cameras are responsible for the costs and for deciding where to station the cameras, while “the role of the province is to ensure the obligations outlined in operational agreements are met and to provide the legislative and regulatory framework through the Highway Traffic Act.”

Municipalities in Ontario, including Hamilton, rent the cameras from provincial vendor Traffipax, explained Ferguson.

Unlike most driving-related charges, the Hamilton Police Service does not play a role in issuing red-light camera tickets, explained media relations officer Lorraine Edwards.

Instead, there is a joint processing centre run by the City of Toronto that handles tickets from across the province, said Ferguson.