Annie lost her dad. Out of her loss comes Instagram help for the grieving

After death comes ... what? For the dead we don't know; for the living who survive them, we do. It's called grief.

But also more life, which goes on for survivors after a loved one's death. And the keys to understanding that grief and life will somehow have to coexist, that grief isn't to be gotten over, under or through but something to be gotten at — the keys to getting to that place, how it's gotten to, are as individual as fingerprints and personal passwords.

Annie Horton, who started an Instagram resource called Emerging Grief, is two years into living with the grief of her father's sudden passing in December 2017. The renowned Hamilton musician Carl Horton died at 57 of a heart attack while on business in Quebec.

"In grief, you start thinking, 'Did that happen before or after (the loved one's death)? You are separated into two different lives," says Annie. "You don't go back (after three days off work or whatever 'compassionate' leave is) to the life you had before. It's about finding new normal."

This and myriad other aspects of grief are the theme of Emerging Grief, offered under the sponsorship of Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice in Hamilton. Described as "Supporting your grieving process via Instagram and in person services," Emerging Grief can be accessed at instagram.com/emerging.grief.

Among its virtues is the research-based approach to all the resources — including advice, book suggestions, cards and helpful thoughts, insights and sentiments — available even if only to help through a hard moment.

One feature of EG deals with grief bursts, often sudden flare-ups of sorrow that can be triggered by a memory, song, smell, even years after.

Annie, explaining the origins of this Instagram presence for the grieving, says: "Obviously, after my dad died I needed support. I found it on Instagram, social media," which surprised her. "I didn't expect to find such a community of grief." But there it was. "That was my inspiration for Emerging Grief."

Annie reached out with it to Clare Freeman, executive director at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. "With the proliferation of social media, folks are more and more going online, especially young grievers," says Clare. EG recognizes this reality while also ensuring professional as opposed to strictly personal insight and opinion.

Danielle Zucchet is a woman grieving the loss of her 7-year-old son Keaton who died in 2010. She says: "It (Emerging Grief) helps you get on with others walking the path you're walking on, a safe space and non-judgmental," says Danielle, even though the circumstances of each person's loss might be radically different.