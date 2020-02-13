New Carlisle library to be located in former TD Bank building

The new Hamilton Public Library branch in Carlisle will be located in the former TD Canada Trust building.

TD announced the donation of the property at 277 Carlisle Rd. to the Hamilton Public Library on Feb. 6. The bank branch shut its doors on Aug. 24, 2018.

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge she is thrilled about the news, adding city staff have been doing a feasibility study on the former bank location over the last couple of years, assessing the structure and the interior of the building.

Partridge added $1.75 million has been secured from the library board for the project — $1 million of which was secured through the sale of the Hamilton Technology Incubator to Clearcable it 2017.

“We’ve secured the building now, secured the property … we have the money put aside in the budget,” she said. “We’re ready to go.”

Partridge said she doesn’t have a firm timeline on the project, she would like to see it open as soon as possible.

“I would love to see it open by November at the latest,” she said. “I mean, I’d like to have it open in June, so that it’s open for the summer.”

However, HPL CEO and chief librarian Paul Takala said he didn’t want to commit to a timeline, adding the timelines for the project will be finalized in the next couple of months.

“We have the capital funding approved to renovate the building, so we have to finalize with the board, the scope of work we’re going to do,” he said. “Within the next couple of months the timing will become clear.”

The library board had previously done a feasibility study in 2017 when they were considering building the new library as an addition to the Carlisle Community Centre. At that time, the building was expected to be about 3,000 square feet, and have a price tag of between $2.7 an $3.1 million.