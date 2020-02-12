Naloxone-resistent drug rattles Hamilton street community

A powerful drug that doesn't respond to naloxone and leaves experienced users unconscious with patchy memories is circulating on Hamilton streets.
Doctors who work in addiction medicine sent samples of the concoction away last week for laboratory testing.
"It's just pure power and not much else," said one experienced user who overdosed for the first time using the mix Friday and wound up in hospital.
"When this happened to me, I thought this stuff's got to be wildly dangerous to a newer user. It's got to be crazy dangerous," said the man, who's a member of Keeping Six, a harm-reduction advocacy group.
He asked that his name not be used due to potential blowback from his employer.
The laboratory results aren't in yet, Dr. Robin Lennox, who specializes in addiction medicine, said Tuesday. But she said experienced users have reported "unusual affects from fentanyl" they've linked to benzodiazepine.
Benzodiazepines, or benzos, are sedatives sold under trade names like Valium and Xanax.
Etizolam, a related drug, is manufactured abroad but not permitted in Canada. Also produced in illicit laboratories, the drug has made its way into mixes with fentanyl, a powerful opioid used in hospitals as a painkiller, and more powerful knock-offs like carfentanil.
Fentanyl and its analogs are the driving force behind Hamilton's ever-worsening overdose crisis. In 2018, 124 residents died after opioid overdoses, a rate that was more than double that of the province.
Hamilton's public health department — which has issued alerts about other drugs like purple heroin, a mix with fentanyl or carfentanil — said it hadn't heard from clients or colleagues about the benzo-opioid combination.
In late November, Toronto Public Health warned doctors etizolam had been linked to several overdose deaths in that city. An especially troubling trait of etizolam is that it doesn't respond to naloxone, a drug used to revive people from opioid overdoses.
Another Hamilton user said someone he knew took a benzo-opioid mix didn't respond to naloxone.
"I'd never seen that before," said J, who didn't want his name used fearing repercussions from dealers.
Another man who believes he took the benzo-opioid mix said he was conscious for about 20 minutes, but then blacked out.
"I definitely knew that something was up. That's not the high that I wanted," said Johnny, who didn't give his last name.
The Keeping Six member said he shot the light-purple-tinged drug using roughly one-third of what he'd normally take as a precaution. "Promptly, my memory shut down. Like there's no memory from any of that."
Vancouver Coastal Health says it started to see overdoses related to benzo-opioid mixes about a year ago.
"It's a really bad combination," medical health officer Dr. Mark Lysyshyn said Tuesday.
The two drugs sedate the brain differently and together increase the chances of overdoses and their severity, Lysyshyn said.
The prolonged blackouts can leave people vulnerable to robbery and sexual assault, he said. "That is not something that people want. I don't think that (street) drug makers are doing this because people want this; they're doing it, I assume, for financial benefit for themselves."
It's important for doctors to know about benzo-opioid mixes, Lysyshyn said. It could be lost on them that patients receiving treatment for opioid addiction have also developed benzo dependencies.
tmoro@thespec.com
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
