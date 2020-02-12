Hamilton real estate: What $1 million can get you

Real estate in Hamilton is wild these days.
Buying a home is getting more and more unattainable, especially for those trying to enter the market for the first time.
Luxury Homes: This Hamilton mansion can be yours for $5 million
So sit back and start fantasizing about what may never be with these six top-priced properties in Hamilton. Need a reality check? We've included three more affordable options now available in the Hammer.
Location: 65 Academy St., Ancaster
Asking price: $1,679,900
Size: 3,679-square-foot home
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3+1
This high-end custom build has plenty to get excited about. From soaring 12-foot ceilings in the foyer to brand new commercial appliances in the kitchen, this home is perfect for hosting big family soirees.
Listing agent: Drew Woolcott, Re/Max Escarpment Woolcott Realty Inc., 905-689-9223, woolcott.ca.
Location: 316 Highland Rd. E., Stoney Creek
Asking price: $1,649,888
Size: 3,000-square-foot home on 1.43 acres
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
This listing truly is an entertainer's dream. There's a massive finished basement with custom wet bar with a beer and wine fridge and a games area. The backyard is oasis-like with a pool, pond, cabana with a change room and two-piece bath. It's almost like you'll never have to go inside. If you're a pizza fanatic — and honestly who isn't — try your hand at a new hobby with the wood-burning stove.
Listing agent: Ben Frank, Re/Max Escarpment Frank Realty, 905-575-9262, rodfrank.ca.
Location: 79 11th Concession Rd. E., Flamborough
Asking price: $1,675,000
Size: 2,773-square-foot living area on 20 acres
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2+1
This serene 20-acre property features not one wood-burning fireplace but two! Great for a hobbyist, the basement boasts a large workshop. And if you're an equestrian lover, there's three paddocks with horse stalls, a tack room and a huge storage barn — all complete with hydro and water.
Listing agent: Drew Woolcott, Re/Max Escarpment Woolcott Realty Inc., 905-689-9223, woolcott.ca.
Location: 2149 2nd Concession Rd. W., Lynden
Asking price: $1,389,900
Size: 2,100-square-foot home on 1.2 acres
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Beautiful views with rolling hills are on view at this private residence that sits on 1.2 acres. There's a salt water pool in the backyard with a pool house, a recent stone patio and a "man cave" set at the rear of the property.
Listing agent: Drew Woolcott, Re/Max Escarpment Woolcott Realty Inc., 905-689-9223, woolcott.ca.
Location: 182 Painter Terrace, Waterdown
Asking price: $1,039,000
Size: 2,990-square-feet
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
This new open concept home has over $100,000 in upgrades with a gourmet kitchen and massive island. The main floor features nine-foot ceilings, custom shutters, engineered hand-scraped flooring, hardwood staircase and a barnboard feature wall.
Listing agent: Philip Hollett, Sutton Group, 905-681-7900, philiphollett.com.
Location: 750 8th Concession Rd. W., Flamborough
Asking price: $1,450,000
Size: 46-acre farm
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
This massive property was formerly an equestrian facility. It features a 36-acre pasture with eight acres of bush and 1.5 acres around the house and buildings. This property boasts lots of opportunity for the right buyer.
Listing agent: Drew Woolcott, Re/Max Escarpment Woolcott Realty Inc., 905-689-9223, woolcott.ca.
Location: 54 Robins Ave., Hamilton
Asking price: $249,900
Size: Unavailable
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
This property is located in the Crown Point East neighbourhood so it's close to plenty of amenities. This listing also boasts "great bones," which is better than nothing at all.
Listing agent: Stephen Sinclair, Accsell Realty Inc., 416-477-2300, accsell.com.
Location: 19 Parkdale Ave. S., Hamilton
Asking price: $299,000
Size: 1,124-square-feet
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
This one-and-a-half storey home is on a mature lot with big trees and located close to amenities and the Red Hill Valley Parkway.
Listing agent: Rob Golfi, Re/Max Escarpment Golfi Realty Inc., 905-575-7700, robgolfi.com.
Location: 17 Alice St., Hamilton
Asking price: $339,900
Size: 841-square-feet
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
This cute bungalow has been completely renovated with a newer kitchen and quality appliances. It features a fenced backyard and two-car parking.
Listing agent: Drew Woolcott, Re/Max Escarpment Woolcott Realty Inc., 905-689-9223, woolcott.ca.
