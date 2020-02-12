One-day strike to close every school in Ontario next week

The provincial government and the teachers' unions have bargained on and off in recent weeks, but have yet to reach any collective agreements.

Talks between the secondary teachers' union and province broke off in December and have yet to resume.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario held three days of talks earlier this month, which broke off with the union accusing the government of adding new proposals at the last minute.

All 83,000 of its members — teachers and early childhood educators — walked picket lines on Tuesday. An ETFO spokesperson said negotiators are waiting to hear from the provincial mediator before talks restart.

All of the teachers' unions have been engaged in ongoing job action, which has included submitting bare-bones report cards, or grades with no comments. Public elementary teachers have withdrawn from extracurricular activities.

Teachers are pushing for extra staff and resources for special education students, and a firm commitment to full-day kindergarten. They oppose the province's plans for larger class sizes — and the resulting loss of teacher positions and course offerings for students — and mandatory online learning.

They are also seeking cost-of-living raises of about two per cent a year, while the government has passed legislation capping salary increases at one per cent.

Kristin Rushowy is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow her on Twitter: @krushowy

