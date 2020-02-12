Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MPP Donna Skelly mum on unfavourable riding poll on education cuts

Flamborough-Glanbrook Progressive Conservative MPP Donna Skelly declined to comment on an opinion poll showing two-thirds of her constituents oppose her government’s push to increase school class sizes.

Commissioned by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, the poll also found 67 per cent of respondents strongly disagree or somewhat disagree with a plan to require high school students to complete two online courses to graduate.

Asked how they rate Skelly’s performance as MPP, 40 per cent indicated poor, 24 per cent fair, 13 per cent good, six per cent excellent, and 16 per cent didn’t know.

The results are based on 304 responses to an automated survey to landline phone numbers by polling firm Strategic Communications between Jan. 14 and 18, and deemed to have a margin of error of plus or minus 5.6 per cent 19 times out of 20.

“MPP Skelly won’t be responding to this, as contract negotiations are ongoing,” constituency office manager Karen Moncur said via email after a reporter forwarded the poll results and contacted the rookie MPP’s office seeking comment.

The poll’s release came shortly before OSSTF announced it will join Ontario’s three other teacher unions also embroiled in contract disputes in a provincewide one-day strike on Feb. 21.

Daryl Jerome, president of the teachers’ bargaining unit of OSSTF’s Hamilton local, said the survey targeted Skelly and 32 other Conservative MPPs who won their ridings by slim margins in the June 2018 provincial election.

Skelly captured 45.3 per cent of votes in Flamborough-Glanbrook in a seven-way race, with her 22,454 tally beating nearest competitor Melissa McGlashan of the NDP by 4,824 ballots.

“We want to direct it to the local MPPS, to say, ‘Look, you’re not safe here. You need to speak up to this government and reverse your course because you’re going to lose your seat,'” said Jerome, who lives in Skelly’s riding.

“We’re also hoping the public will see these results and say, ‘Yeah, we agree, and we need them to reverse course.’”