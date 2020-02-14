What's open and closed Family Day in Flamborough and beyond

Monday is Family Day
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Flamborough and Hamilton this long weekend.
• The city’s administrative offices, including the Municipal Service Centre at 163 Dundas St. East in Waterdown, will be closed Feb. 17.
• For the most part, malls, retail and grocery stores are closed Monday.
• The LCBO and Beer Store are closed.
• Shoppers Drug Mart on Hamilton Street North in Waterdown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Family Day.
• There will be no recycling or garbage pickup Monday. Waste collection will take place on day later than scheduled, starting on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Confirm your collection date here.
• HSR is operating on a holiday schedule.
• DARTS, which is also operating holiday service hours, has cancelled its Monday trips with the exception of dialysis. Passengers who need to travel on Feb. 17 must make advance reservations, according to the city.
• Seniors centres, including Flamborough’s location at 163 Dundas St. East, are closed Monday.
• All Hamilton Public Library locations are closed Feb. 17.
For emergencies involving road, water mains, sewer systems, public health and safety issues over the long weekend, call 905-546-2489.
Looking for something to keep busy this long weekend? ABC Co-Operative Nursery School is hosting its Family Day Pancake Breakfast and Skate at Carlisle Arena. You can also lace up your skates at Harry Howell Arena, where Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly is sponsoring a free skate.
Conservation areas are always open. Enjoy a winter hike, snowshoeing and so much more at Christie Lake and Valens conservation areas. The Waterdown Memorial Park ice loop is also open. The park is also one of four designated tobogganing locations in the city.
For a full list of things to do on Family Day in Flamborough, click here.
Monday is Family Day
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Flamborough and Hamilton this long weekend.
• The city’s administrative offices, including the Municipal Service Centre at 163 Dundas St. East in Waterdown, will be closed Feb. 17.
• For the most part, malls, retail and grocery stores are closed Monday.
• The LCBO and Beer Store are closed.
• Shoppers Drug Mart on Hamilton Street North in Waterdown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Family Day.
• There will be no recycling or garbage pickup Monday. Waste collection will take place on day later than scheduled, starting on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Confirm your collection date here.
• HSR is operating on a holiday schedule.
• DARTS, which is also operating holiday service hours, has cancelled its Monday trips with the exception of dialysis. Passengers who need to travel on Feb. 17 must make advance reservations, according to the city.
• Seniors centres, including Flamborough’s location at 163 Dundas St. East, are closed Monday.
• All Hamilton Public Library locations are closed Feb. 17.
For emergencies involving road, water mains, sewer systems, public health and safety issues over the long weekend, call 905-546-2489.
Looking for something to keep busy this long weekend? ABC Co-Operative Nursery School is hosting its Family Day Pancake Breakfast and Skate at Carlisle Arena. You can also lace up your skates at Harry Howell Arena, where Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly is sponsoring a free skate.
Conservation areas are always open. Enjoy a winter hike, snowshoeing and so much more at Christie Lake and Valens conservation areas. The Waterdown Memorial Park ice loop is also open. The park is also one of four designated tobogganing locations in the city.
For a full list of things to do on Family Day in Flamborough, click here.
Monday is Family Day
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Flamborough and Hamilton this long weekend.
• The city’s administrative offices, including the Municipal Service Centre at 163 Dundas St. East in Waterdown, will be closed Feb. 17.
• For the most part, malls, retail and grocery stores are closed Monday.
• The LCBO and Beer Store are closed.
• Shoppers Drug Mart on Hamilton Street North in Waterdown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Family Day.
• There will be no recycling or garbage pickup Monday. Waste collection will take place on day later than scheduled, starting on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Confirm your collection date here.
• HSR is operating on a holiday schedule.
• DARTS, which is also operating holiday service hours, has cancelled its Monday trips with the exception of dialysis. Passengers who need to travel on Feb. 17 must make advance reservations, according to the city.
• Seniors centres, including Flamborough’s location at 163 Dundas St. East, are closed Monday.
• All Hamilton Public Library locations are closed Feb. 17.
For emergencies involving road, water mains, sewer systems, public health and safety issues over the long weekend, call 905-546-2489.
Looking for something to keep busy this long weekend? ABC Co-Operative Nursery School is hosting its Family Day Pancake Breakfast and Skate at Carlisle Arena. You can also lace up your skates at Harry Howell Arena, where Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly is sponsoring a free skate.
Conservation areas are always open. Enjoy a winter hike, snowshoeing and so much more at Christie Lake and Valens conservation areas. The Waterdown Memorial Park ice loop is also open. The park is also one of four designated tobogganing locations in the city.
For a full list of things to do on Family Day in Flamborough, click here.