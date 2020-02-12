Owen Sound Attack beat Hamilton Bulldogs 5-1

HARRY LUMLEY BAYSHORE COMMUNITY CENTRE, OWEN SOUND — Kaleb Pearson scored two goals and added two assists leading the Owen Sound Attack to a 5-1 victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs. Sergey Popov added a goal and two assists for the Attack.
The Attack led 2-0 at the end of the first period after goals from Popov and Pearson.
Owen Sound extended their lead to 4-0 in the second period after goals from Carter Robertson and Kaleb Lawrence.
The Attack held the lead in the third period. Pearson scored again for the Attack while Lawson Sherk scored for Hamilton.
ON THE POWER PLAY: The Attack scored once in four chances while the Bulldogs did not have the man advantage.
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Kaleb Pearson (Owen Sound), 2. Sergey Popov (Owen Sound) and 3. Mack Guzda (Owen Sound).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
