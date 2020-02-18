Flamborough home prices well above City of Hamilton average

When Jerry Kalata was ready to move away from Oakville, he did what three members of his family had recently done before him, and set his sights on Flamborough. He moved to a rural property southwest of Peters Corners about five months ago, and says his brother may be next to make the move to the area.

“We were right downtown Oakville, and now we have an acre lot with a pool in the backyard for a lot less money than we sold the house in Oakville for,” said Kalata, who is broker of record with Oakville Realty Limited. “There are a lot of outside buyers in this area… People moving west from the GTA.”

While that story isn’t new, it’s been a central theme of the Flamborough real estate market for at least a decade. Prices have risen as demand increases from younger people looking for affordable family homes in Waterdown, or more established buyers looking for space and privacy in rural parts of the district.

With prices trending higher than the overall averages for Hamilton, the area — especially Waterdown — is feeling the effects of increasingly unattainable house prices closer to downtown Toronto.

“If you 'drive up the highway until you qualify,' Waterdown is a great option,” says Kathy Della-Nebbia, president of the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington, pointing to the supply of entry-level new homes, which has been steadily refreshed by ongoing development, and the proximity to the GTA as significant draws for the town. “It's also priced lower than Burlington. Also, they have a lot of new amenities, such as shopping, parks, kids’ activities and clubs… Everything to attract young families, so it checks a lot of boxes."

In 2019, Waterdown’s average residential sale price peaked in May at more than $900,000. In the rest of Flamborough, where properties are notably larger than what is available in town, the high point was in February at higher than $1 million. That’s almost double the highest monthly average in 2019 from the City of Hamilton as a whole, which peaked in September at around $555,000.

During the same year, Waterdown’s new listings peaked in March at 70, and the town saw the most sales in April with about 45. Flamborough new listings peaked in June with 60, with sales peaking in October just under 40.

Over the past decade, Flamborough hit its highest year-end average price in 2017, a time when there was a rush of real estate activity in the area “due to increasing prices throughout the Greater Toronto Area, as well as buyers who were looking to purchase before the government regulations (i.e. stress test) took effect and reduced their buying power,” said Della-Nebbia. “In 2018, we saw a balancing out of the market. The stress test and uncertainty due to things like the renegotiation of NAFTA had an impact on the real estate market as a whole in 2018.”

Last year saw Waterdown’s strongest market in the past decade, with a yearly average price just over $700,000. Della-Nebbia says home prices in town have nearly doubled over the past decade, while homes in the rest of Flamborough have gone up by about 39 per cent.