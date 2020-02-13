Get a plan if you aren't saving for retirement

However, the poll also found that only 23 per cent of those questioned considered saving for retirement a top priority, down nine percentage points from 2017.

Jenny Diplock, associate vice-president of personal savings and investing at TD Bank, said getting started as early as you can is the best route, but everyone's personal circumstance is different, so getting started at a particular age may not be realistic for some folks.

"Your plan is going to be unique to you and so sitting down with an adviser and talking about what your goals are is the first step," she said.

Diplock said taking that first step can be the hardest.

"I think sometimes people put that off, but once they take that step and have a plan, it builds confidence and that confidence can lead to better planning," she said.

If you haven't started saving, Diplock suggested establishing automatic contributions to help cement the habit.

She suggested some people may find themselves with some additional cash when they stop paying for daycare after their children start school, which can be reallocated to retirement savings.

"As your life situation changes and there are changes in your personal circumstances, you may find that you have additional cash flow that can be used to complement your savings plan," Diplock said.

D'Cruz adds that if you're worried that now might not be the right time to start investing with stock markets pushing record highs, it pays to remember that nobody can time the market.

"You can get into the market slowly and depending on the types of investments that you want it may not be dependent on the market," she said.

D'Cruz said the consequence of procrastinating further could limit your options in the future.

"You don't want to wake up where it is too late."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2020.

By Craig Wong, The Canadian Press