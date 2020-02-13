Hamilton parent to province: End the school walkouts

Meanwhile, through her assistant, Skelly declined to comment on an opinion poll showing two-thirds of her constituents oppose her government’s push to increase school class sizes.

Commissioned by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, the poll also found 67 per cent of respondents strongly disagree or somewhat disagree with a plan to require high school students to complete two online courses to graduate.

The results are based on 304 responses to an automated survey to landline phone numbers by polling firm Strategic Communications between Jan. 14 and 18, and deemed to have a margin of error of plus or minus 5.6 per cent 19 times out of 20.

The poll’s release came shortly before the Ontario Secondary Schools Teachers' Federation announced it will join Ontario’s three other teacher unions also embroiled in contract disputes in a provincewide one-day strike on Feb. 21.

On Feb. 11, education minister Stephen Lecce issued a statement weighing in on the Feb. 21 withdrawal of services.

"Our focus is on keeping students in class, as they deserve better. That is why I am calling on the teachers' union leaders to accept private mediation today and end this needless escalation,” Lecce said. “While union leaders are organizing further disruption, our government remains focused on getting deals at the bargaining table through private mediation. We've made very significant moves on our position, but union leadership hasn't moved on substantial items — like their already generous benefits packages and maintaining hiring based on seniority rather than on merit.”

With more and more parents left in the lurch by cancelled classes, business is booming at private child care firms like Kids & Company. The business opened its second Hamilton location this week and offers childcare for infants and children up to age 12.

“Some of our locations have been really busy with (the school walkouts),” said Andrea Anao, area director at Kids & Company. “We have the school-age spaces for that. So, for families that are affected, they would be able to bring their children here.”

The business opened its newest location Monday in the Winona Crossing Shopping Plaza at 1360 South Service Rd., Unit 7.

The province previously announced financial assistance for parents impacted by the school strike through the Support for Parents initiative. Lecce said the program has received more than 575,000 applications.

Depending on the child, parents are eligible for up to $60 per day in compensation.

— With files from Richard Leitner

