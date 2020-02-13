Sarnia Sting defeat North Bay Battalion 5-4 in overtime

NORTH BAY MEMORIAL GARDENS, NORTH BAY — Colton Kammerer netted the game-winner leading the Sarnia Sting to a 5-4 overtime victory over the North Bay Battalion in Ontario Hockey League action.
Mitchell Russell had a goal and two assists and Luke Moncada had a goal and an assist for North Bay.
The Sting led 1-0 at the end of the first period after Nolan Burke scored.
North Bay tied the score 3-3 in the second period led by goals from Russell, Moncada and Paul Christopoulos. Joseph Mack and Jacob Perreault scored for the Sting.
The score was tied 4-4 after three periods, sending the game to overtime. Ty Voit scored for the Sting while Kyle Jackson scored for North Bay.
ON THE POWER PLAY: Neither team converted with the man advantage. The Sting failed to score in their lone opportunity while the Battalion also failed to score in their lone opportunity.
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Colton Kammerer (Sarnia), 2. Mitchell Russell (North Bay) and 3. Luke Moncada (North Bay).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
