Barrie Colts defeat Niagara IceDogs 4-1

MERIDIAN CENTRE, NIAGARA — Jet Greaves made 33 saves leading the Barrie Colts to a 4-1 victory over the Niagara IceDogs.
The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with Aidan Brown of the Colts and Jake Uberti of the IceDogs getting their teams on the board.
Barrie jumped ahead 4-1 in the second period led by goals from Ethan Cardwell, Josh Nelson and Nathan Allensen.
The third period was scoreless.
ON THE POWER PLAY: The Colts scored once in five opportunities while the IceDogs scored once in six opportunities.
MAJOR PENALTIES: Elijah Roberts (NIAG, Misc-Visor misconduct)
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Jet Greaves (Barrie), 2. Mason Howard (Niagara) and 3. Brandt Clarke (Barrie).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
