Windsor Spitfires roll past Peterborough Petes 7-3

PETERBOROUGH MEMORIAL CENTRE, PETERBOROUGH — Egor Afanasyev had a goal and two assists leading the Windsor Spitfires to a 7-3 victory over the Peterborough Petes. Ruben Rafkin added a goal and an assist for the Spitfires.
Zach Gallant had two goals for the Petes.
The Spitfires led 3-0 at the end of the first period led by goals from Luke Boka, Kyle McDonald and Cole Purboo.
Windsor widened their lead to 6-0 in the second period led by goals from Rafkin, Connor Corcoran and Afanasyev.
In the third period the Petes scored three goals but came up well short. Gallant scored two goals and J.R. Avon scored for Peterborough. Curtis Douglas scored for Windsor.
ON THE POWER PLAY: The Spitfires took advantage with three goals in nine chances while the Petes scored two goals with the man advantage.
MAJOR PENALTIES: Connor Corcoran (WSR, Fighting, 5-minute major), Hudson Wilson (PBO, Fighting, 5-minute major), Wilson (PBO, Instigating misconduct), Akil Thomas (PBO, Check to the head, 5-minute major), Thomas (PBO, Check to the head game misconduct), Joseph Rupoli (WSR, Fighting, 5-minute major), John Parker-Jones (PBO, Fighting, 5-minute major)
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Egor Afanasyev (Windsor), 2. Zach Gallant (Peterborough) and 3. Ruben Rafkin (Windsor).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
