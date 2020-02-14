Picket fence eyed for popular Dundas Peak lookout

The Dundas Peak’s growth as a tourist hot spot is prompting Hamilton Conservation Authority staff to recommend lining the perimeter with a metal picket fence to keep visitors away from the escarpment lookout’s edge.
“It’s not uncommon to observe people sitting or standing at or on the very brink of the rock outcrops,” capital projects director Matt Hall told the authority’s conservation advisory board, which unanimously endorsed the plan.
“When an incidence occurs at this location, it requires a rope rescue to be performed by the Hamilton Fire Department, among other first responders as well,” he said, noting the peak is more than a kilometre away from the closest vehicle access point.
“It’s a very difficult area to access and it also puts first responders at risk themselves.”
Hall said the authority erected a stonewall at the peak in 1993 to try to keep people at a safe distance, but it’s been ineffective and a persistent target for graffiti.
The proposed fence, similar to ones by nearby Webster’s and Tews falls, would also run along the escarpment side of formal trails leading to the lookout to block access to unauthorized paths to new lookouts that have developed over time.
“It really has been proven to be an effective and low-maintenance safety barrier for us,” Hall said.
Other options considered by staff included simply adding more warning signage, extending the stonewall, and building a viewing platform like those at Webster’s and Tews falls.
But Hall said people are already ignoring signs by the peak and warnings on the authority’s website and social media platforms, and climbing over the existing stone wall.
A viewing platform is a potential permanent solution, but requires “a multitude of designs, studies, approvals and, of course, funding, both initially to install something and long-term maintenance costs as well in a difficult area to access,” he said.
“It also of course does not address immediate safety concerns that we’re talking about today.”
Calling the peak “an accident waiting to happen,” advisory board member Duke O’Sullivan said he wants the fence installed as soon as possible, but questions if the 1.2-metre (four foot) height will be enough of a deterrent.
“People want to get out to the edge. We’ve heard about the pictures they’re taking, the selfies and everything else,” he said. “A four-foot fence will stop a lot of people, but there will be a section (that it won’t).”
Hall said higher fencing might make sense in areas where people have made side trails, but a 1.2-metre height has been effective by the two falls because it allows most people an unobstructed view.
Other board members said a higher fence might also be counterproductive.
“At five feet, I’d be hard-pressed to be able to take a picture, like myself with my camera out there,” Cheryl Larocque said. “I would probably be a little annoyed and be one of those people maybe trying to find the alternate path.”
Cynthia Janzen said the pointed tips of the pickets should deter all but the demographic of “crazy young men.”
“I’m only a few inches above five feet and if it was that high it would feel like Fort Knox,” she said.
The recommendation to install the fence is expected to go the authority’s board of directors on March 5.
STORY BEHIND THE STORY: When an incident occurs at this location, it requires a rope rescue by the Hamilton Fire Department and other first responders who themselves are at risk.
