Windsor Spitfires clip Kingston Frontenacs 6-5

LEON'S CENTRE, KINGSTON — Egor Afanasyev had a goal and two assists leading the Windsor Spitfires to a 6-5 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs. Cole Purboo added a goal and an assist for the Spitfires.
Shane Wright had a goal and two assists for the Frontenacs.
The Spitfires led 2-1 at the end of the first period after goals from Luke Boka and Purboo. Zayde Wisdom scored for the Frontenacs.
The Spitfires led 5-4 after two periods led by goals from Afanasyev, Daniel D'Amico and Wyatt Johnston. Dawson Baker, Wright and Wisdom scored for the Frontenacs.
Windsor held the lead in the third period. Tyler Angle scored for Windsor while Vitali Pinchuk scored for the Frontenacs.
ON THE POWER PLAY: The Spitfires scored once in their lone opportunity while the Frontenacs failed to score in two opportunities.
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Egor Afanasyev (Windsor), 2. Shane Wright (Kingston) and 3. Cole Purboo (Windsor).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
