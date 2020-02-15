Huge third period propels London Knights to 7-5 win over Kingston Frontenacs

LEON'S CENTRE, KINGSTON — Luke Evangelista had two goals and an assist leading the London Knights to a 7-5 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs. Nathan Dunkley added two assists for the Knights.
Zayde Wisdom had a goal and an assist for Kingston.
The Frontenacs took an early 2-1 lead in the first period after goals from Wisdom and Dustin Hutton. Markus Phillips scored for the Knights.
The Frontenacs led 3-2 in the second period on a goal by Martin Chromiak. Billy Moskal scored for London.
The third period saw London take the lead 7-5 led by goals from Antonio Stranges, Matvey Guskov, a pair from Evangelista and a goal from Liam Foudy. Francesco Arcuri and Vitali Pinchuk scored for Kingston.
ON THE POWER PLAY: Neither team converted with the man advantage. The Knights failed to score in four chances while the Frontenacs failed to score in two opportunities.
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Luke Evangelista (London), 2. Nathan Dunkley (London) and 3. Zayde Wisdom (Kingston).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
