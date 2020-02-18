Ancaster family mourns ‘superhero’ dad who died from flu

She got home from work later that day to find him with flu-like symptoms, feverish but not throwing up or coughing much.

"He just felt crappy," she said. "We didn't think anything of it."

She gave him some over-the-counter medication, tea and a compress for his head. He didn't want to go to the hospital, knowing from past experiences he'd just be sent home to rest up.

On Friday night, he was still feverish. He and Christine decided to go to the hospital emergency room the next morning. But later that evening, Elvis said he needed to go right then.

Elvis Podvorac with his wife, Christine, on their wedding day in 1997. The couple first met at a dance in Stoney Creek and Christine, 16 years old at the time, said she knew then that she would marry him. | Courtesy of Podvorac family

Christine couldn't drive him because she'd already taken prescription medication for a medical condition, so she called him an Uber.

"I just kind of sent him on his way, thinking he'd be back in a few hours," she said.

His parents, who live in Stoney Creek, met him at St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. It was around then he started struggling to breathe.

At 2 a.m., doctors called Christine. Her husband was being put in a medically induced coma. The family, including 17-year-old Brendan and 13-year-old Alexa, rushed to the hospital.

"The doctors told us ... that even within an hour (fluid) had just encompassed his whole lungs. He was being denied oxygen" she said.

They said he might not make it, Christine recalled.

"We were like, 'What the heck? Like, you have the flu,'" she said.

Elvis was an extremely healthy eater. He had a black belt in Krav Maga, a self-defence and fighting technique. He was always washing his hands or using hand sanitizer.

He had Type 2 diabetes, which he was managing well, and he hadn't received the flu shot, but it just didn't make sense to his family that an everyday illness could debilitate him.

They started praying.

On Saturday morning, a respiratory team from the Toronto General Hospital came down to St. Joseph's. The team arrived, but shortly after he needed to be transported by ambulance to the Toronto hospital to receive treatment from specialists.

In Toronto, his organs started shutting down, Christine said.

But he made it through the weekend and the family was still cheering him on. Elvis was still in a coma, but early Monday morning, Christine went to his bedside. She reassured him she was still there. She told him she loved him.

Half an hour later, his heart had stopped. Doctors tried to restart it, first with success then without it.

"It was the worst thing I've ever seen in my life," Christine said through tears. She wants it known that she believes doctors tried their best and that she thanks them. "It was just too much for him."

Elvis Podvorac died Monday, Feb. 3.

Doctors told Christine he died of influenza A and complications from other bacteria.

"They did say, he's so, so healthy that it's just one of those ridiculous things," she said, adding doctors said his diabetes wasn't a factor in his death.

Since his passing, the family has heard countless tales of how kind, caring and respected their loving husband and father was, especially to the students to whom he taught Krav Maga.

Several people told Brendan his dad was a real-life superhero. "He's so strong ... but he's kind, he's honest, he's gentle," Brendan said.

Elvis Podvorac with his wife, Christine, son, Brendan, and daughter, Alexa, on a Disney Cruise they took five years ago. | Courtesy of Podvorac family

The family remembers the time he brought a rat home from a pet store, simply because the owner — who tried unsuccessfully to feed it to a snake — couldn't return it and was told to let it die.

"Elvis said ... 'I'm not going to let this poor little thing go into the cold and die,'" Christine said. "He wouldn't turn his back even on a little feeder rat."

The family is at a loss without him.

Alexa, who turns 14 next month, says she had a very close relationship with her dad. He taught her how to be independent, how to make friends and how to be a good person.

Brendan is in Grade 12, hoping to go to McMaster University next year to study biology. His mom worries he might not qualify for the tuition discount they'd have received if his dad — so respected the university lowered its flags to half-mast after he died — was still employed there.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for Alexa and Brendan's education.

It's hard for Christine to think of a future without Elvis. They started dating at age 16.

"I don't even know how to be an adult without him," she said.

She wants her story to serve as a reminder of just how fragile life is, how fleeting time with loved ones is.

"Your life can change in the blink of an eye," Christine said, her voice breaking. "Everything you were working for, and had, and looked forward to can be taken so quickly."

katrinaclarke@thespec.com

905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke

katrinaclarke@thespec.com

905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke