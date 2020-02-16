Windsor Spitfires defeat Ottawa 67's 3-2 in shootout victory

TD PLACE, OTTAWA — Egor Afanasyev had a goal and an assist leading the Windsor Spitfires to a 3-2 shootout victory over the Ottawa 67's in Ontario Hockey League action.
The Spitfires led 1-0 at the end of the first period after Afanasyev scored.
The Spitfires widened their lead to 2-0 in the second period on a goal by Tyler Angle.
The 67's tied the game in the third period 2-2 after goals from Austen Keating and Jack Quinn.
After a scoreless overtime period, Will Cuylle scored to lead the Spitfires to a shootout victory. The 67's did not score.
ON THE POWER PLAY: The Spitfires scored once in two chances while the 67's failed to score in five opportunities.
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Egor Afanasyev (Windsor), 2. Jack Quinn (Ottawa) and 3. Kari Piiroinen (Windsor).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
