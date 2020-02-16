North Bay Battalion defeat Mississauga Steelheads 3-2 in overtime

NORTH BAY MEMORIAL GARDENS, NORTH BAY — Simon Rose netted the game-winner leading the North Bay Battalion to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Mississauga Steelheads in OHL action.
The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with Mitchell Russell of the Battalion and Calvin Martin of the Steelheads getting their teams on the board.
After a scoreless second period, the teams traded goals and were tied 2-2 after three periods. Harrison Caines scored for North Bay while Thomas Harley scored for Mississauga, sending the game to overtime.
ON THE POWER PLAY: The Battalion did not convert their lone opportunity while the Steelheads scored once in four opportunities.
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Simon Rose (North Bay), 2. Joe Vrbetic (North Bay) and 3. Harrison Caines (North Bay).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
