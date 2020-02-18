Hamilton police want you to neigh-me this handsome horsey

Hamilton police are asking for the public's help in naming their newest horse.
The two-year-old Percheron cross is the latest member of the mounted patrol unit.
Police say the horsey is scheduled to hit the streets this spring, but not before Hamiltonians help pick out its name.
Currently, the unit consists of Griffin, Lincoln, MacNab, Rhli and Barron, who is retiring later this year.
Name suggestions can be submitted online by March 15 at hamiltonpolice.on.ca or through email at info@hamiltonpolice.on.ca.
Submissions should reflect the police service's mission, vision and values, have significance to the community, have a connection to local military heritage or be named after a former Hamilton officer.
The name will be announced the week of March 23.
Reach The Spectator newsroom at 905-526-3420 or news@thespec.com
