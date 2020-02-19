Here’s how the Hamilton area will be affected by school walkouts

Halton public schools

All Halton District School Board elementary and high schools will be closed Feb. 21.

Adult day and night school will be cancelled. Community use rentals won't be affected.

Halton Catholic schools

All Halton Catholic District School Board elementary and secondary schools will be closed Feb. 21. Child care centres will stay open. Community use of schools will proceed.

A second one-day strike could occur Feb. 25 unless OECTA and the province reach a deal.

If this happens, schools will be closed, but child care centres will remain open.

Grand Erie school board

Public schools in Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk will be closed Feb. 21 for the strike.

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic school board

Catholic schools in Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk will be closed because of a one-day strike Feb. 21.

Before and after school child care and EarlyON programs will be cancelled, as will community use of school rentals.

Full day child care programs located in schools will be open.

On Feb. 27, schools will be closed again if an agreement is not reached between the province and OECTA.

If that strike happens, activities will be cancelled but booking rentals will be honoured.

French school board

All French schools will be closed Feb. 21 for the one-day strike.

npaddon@thespec.com

905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec

