You need a tow truck? Top 5 tips for getting towed following a crash

It can be an unsettling situation to find yourself in. You've just been in a car crash and two tow-truck drivers descend on scene — before police, fire and paramedics — both jockeying for position, looking to hook up your vehicle.

Although there is no right answer for what to do next, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, who deals with motorists in similar situations each and every day, said there are steps you can take when deciphering what to do next.

1. Attempt to drive away yourself: Schmidt said that despite many motorists' fears about driving a vehicle damaged following an accident, it's largely a safe venture unless the vehicle is leaking fluids, such as coolant or radiator fluid. He said often this is the best way to avoid tow trucks. Attempt to drive yourself to the collision centre, mechanic or body shop.

2. Call your insurance company: Before agreeing to anything, Schmidt advises all motorists to call their insurance company to ask what they should do. He said never agree to be hooked up to a tow truck without calling an insurance agent first.

3. Don't sign anything: Although you might feel pressure, you do not need to sign anything. Schmidt said work orders can often be slipped inside documents so that before you know it, a body shop can get started on your vehicle without the insurance company's approval, which could complicate eventual compensation.

4.Know what you want: If you deem your vehicle to be undriveable, all you need is a tow to the reporting centre. You do not need a body shop, rental company, physiotherapy and injury claim consultant or anything else a tow truck operator might offer, Schmidt said. Once you arrive at the reporting centre, call your insurance company again and ask for further advice.

5. Police only direct your car to be towed in certain circumstances: Schmidt said a common misconception is that police will find a tow truck for drivers following a crash. This is not accurate. The only time police will direct the first arriving tow truck to hook up your vehicle is if your vehicle is blocking a live lane of traffic.



