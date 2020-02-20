North Bay Battalion roll past Ottawa 67's 6-2

NORTH BAY MEMORIAL GARDENS, NORTH BAY — Luke Moncada notched a hat trick leading the North Bay Battalion to a 6-2 victory over the Ottawa 67's. Joe Vrbetic made 28 saves for the Battalion.
The Battalion led 2-1 at the end of the first period after goals from Moncada and James Mayotte. Jack Beck scored for the 67's.
The Battalion led 3-2 after two periods after Moncada scored. Jack Quinn scored for Ottawa.
North Bay broke the game open in the third, extending their lead to 6-2 led by goals from Alex Christopoulos, Chad Denault and Moncada.
PENALTY SHOT: Moncada scored on a penalty shot in the second period.
ON THE POWER PLAY: The Battalion scored once in six chances while the 67's failed to score in three chances.
MAJOR PENALTIES: Kevin Bahl (OTT, Unsportsmanlike conduct misconduct), Jack Matier (OTT, Fighting, 5-minute major), Simon Rose (NB, Fighting, 5-minute major), Rose (NB, Instigating misconduct), Merrick Rippon (OTT, Checking from behind, 5-minute major), Rippon (OTT, Fighting, 5-minute major), Rippon (OTT, Aggressor in an altercation game misconduct), Rippon (OTT, Checking from behind game misconduct)
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Luke Moncada (North Bay), 2. Joe Vrbetic (North Bay) and 3. Nick Grima (North Bay).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
