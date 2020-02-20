London Knights defeat Windsor Spitfires 4-2

WFCU CENTRE, WINDSOR — Liam Foudy had a goal and two assists leading the London Knights to a 4-2 victory over the Windsor Spitfires in Ontario Hockey League action. Brett Brochu made 36 saves for the Knights.

After a scoreless first period, the Knights took a 2-1 lead in the second after goals from Jonathan Gruden and Alec Regula. Cole Purboo scored for the Spitfires.

London clinched the win in the third, extending their lead to 4-2 after goals from Foudy and Connor McMichael. Wyatt Johnston scored for the Spitfires.

ON THE POWER PLAY: Neither team converted with the man advantage. The Knights did not convert their lone opportunity while the Spitfires failed to score in four opportunities.