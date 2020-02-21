'Paws Off Education': Hamilton teachers join provincewide strike today

Hamilton teachers hit the picket lines Friday in a massive provincewide strike that has shut down almost 5,000 schools and impacted more than 2 million students.

Nearly 200,000 teachers and education workers continue to protest government cuts — and on Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) all of Ontario's teachers walked off the job.

Stalled contract negotiations prompted the first mass walkout for all of Ontario's biggest education unions since 1997.

Students and parents in Hamilton have shown support for the teachers.

"I'm hoping they can reach an agreement with the best interests of students in mind," said Cameron Prosic, a Grade 12 student at Bernie Custis Secondary. "And hopefully they do that soon."

Cameron Prosic will cheer on Hamilton educators who walk out Friday in what he believes to be the pursuit of a "fair deal for both teachers and students." | Cathie Coward/Hamilton Spectator

