200,000 Ontario teachers strike in a ‘historic show of unity’ against Ford government

The Catholic teachers described the talks as "respectful" and Stuart said there are still major differences but the union is hoping for more bargaining dates.

Sabourin said French teachers too expect to return to negotiations next week.

The one-day mass strike by the unions representing public, Catholic and French educators has shut down 5,000 schools, impacting the province's two million students.

The Ontario Student Trustees' Association, which represents all students in publicly funded schools, is appealing to the unions to stop striking, saying students are worried about falling behind in school. The association, however, is also urging the government to back down on controversial changes such as larger class sizes and mandatory online courses for teens.

Ford has said the government is spending $1.2 billion more on education — although that largely comprises the province's child-care rebate as well as an increase in enrolment.

"We believe that parents want us to increase investment in the schools and in our children who go there," Ford said Thursday. "What they do not — and I've heard it right across this province — believe in is increasing compensation. They'd rather have that money … put back into the classroom."

Ford also said "these strikes are impacting families. Just imagine how many people have to find child care or take a day from work. That's unacceptable."

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said a number of polls, as well as surveys conducted by boards and student groups, show little support for bigger classes or mandatory online learning in high school — two of the most controversial changes the government plans to implement.

"We didn't have to end up here" with all of the province's teachers striking, she said at Queen's park. She said during the last mass job action in 1997 — which was a "political protest," not a legal strike — the Mike Harris Conservative government was able to "create a divide" between families and teachers.

"This time," she added, "parents and families are on the sides of teachers … (in 1997) everybody saw … the damage that the Conservatives did to our education system. Nobody wants to go down that road again."

Teachers have engaged in job action since late last year, including rotating strikes, bare-bones report cards and, for members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, no extracurriculars.

The elementary union announced Thursday that it will move into "phase six" of its job action, with details to come next Monday. It has been hitting boards with strikes two days a week — one rotating, one all-out provincial walkout each week.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation has been holding one-day rotating strikes, and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association will start rotating strikes next week.

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens will hold another one-day, province-wide strike next week.

Lecce told reporters on Thursday that students want to be in class, and "what is unhelpful is that while we are negotiating, this escalation continues … I hope there does not have to be a 'phase six' to this."

The government has said salary increases are the main issue, with the unions seeking cost-of-living increases — about two per cent — a year, while the government has legislated a one per cent annual raise.

Lecce said the government has promised the unions it will keep full-day kindergarten as is.

Former Liberal education minister Mitzie Hunter — now running to lead the party — said "enough is enough. Let's stop this public relations battle and get back to the negotiating table in a transparent, collaborative and respectful way."

Hunter, the MPP for Scarborough-Guildwood, planned to join teachers in their protest at Queen's Park.

