Teachers join forces in Waterdown as part of provincewide walkout

Teachers from Catholic, public, elementary and secondary schools across Flamborough picketed along Parkside Drive on Feb. 21 as part of a provincewide strike by the four biggest education unions in Ontario.

The strike, which is the first mass walkout of all unions since 1997, shut down almost 5,000 schools and impacted more than 2 million students. The walkout is meant to pressure the provincial government to back down on controversial changes, including larger class sizes and mandatory online learning.

In Waterdown, members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association joined forces to picket at the entrance to Waterdown District High School and Allan A. Greenleaf Elementary School on Friday. Elsewhere in Hamilton, teachers from the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), also hit the picket line.

Dave Delville, the OSSTF branch president at WDHS, said he hopes the provincewide walkout lets Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and Premier Doug Ford know that teachers’ resolve remains strong.

“All the teacher unions and all the education workers in Ontario are together, here to protect public education,” he said. “We are united, we are a force and we will stand together to protect public education.”

Delville, who teaches law and psychology at WDHS, said he feels actions such as the walkout are key to reaching a deal with the province.

“I think (the walkout will make) the government understand that we are united. They can’t break us. They’re not going to destroy public education and have education workers stand idly by,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that we have to do this. It’s unfortunate that the government has decided they’re willing to put the kids in the political fire, but we will stand united.”

Delville added students at WDHS have been supportive of the picketing.

“The students understand what the issue is with class sizes. They’re the ones that have had to suffer with classes being cancelled — and we’ve cancelled an enormous number of courses,” he said. “Students were put into a position where they had to take a course that they really didn’t want to take, but the one they did want to take was cancelled.

“They understand what the increase in (student-to-teacher) ratio is going to do to them and they are deeply concerned about it.”