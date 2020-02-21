Hamilton high schools set for another walkout

Teachers and other education workers at Hamilton’s public and Catholic high schools will again be on strike on Feb. 28, a week after their participation in a provincewide one-day walkout.

Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, said his union has offered to cancel the pending job action if Premier Doug Ford’s government agrees to return to the 2018-19 school year’s class-size ratios and staffing.

The government is seeking to boost the average class size to 25 students, from 22 in 2018-19, over four years.

“Doug Ford and his minister of education continue to claim that they are laser-focused on keeping students in class,” Bischof said in a media release.