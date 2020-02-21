Hamilton high schools set for another walkout

Teachers and other education workers at Hamilton’s public and Catholic high schools will again be on strike on Feb. 28, a week after their participation in a provincewide one-day walkout.
Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, said his union has offered to cancel the pending job action if Premier Doug Ford’s government agrees to return to the 2018-19 school year’s class-size ratios and staffing.
The government is seeking to boost the average class size to 25 students, from 22 in 2018-19, over four years.
“Doug Ford and his minister of education continue to claim that they are laser-focused on keeping students in class,” Bischof said in a media release.
“Yet, for more than two months now, they have simply ignored our repeated offer to do just that by postponing pending strike actions.”
The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has also vowed to continue rolling one-day strikes, but has yet to announce further walkouts.
The OSSTF announcement came as teachers and other education workers at Hamilton’s public, Catholic and French schools joined a provincewide one-day strike on Feb. 21 to pressure the government to settle contract disputes with Ontario’s four teacher unions.
Hundred of union members gathered by the Hamilton public board’s Education Centre to picket in front of Lime Ridge Mall, drawing periodic honks of support from passing motorists.
They were joined by other unions, including United Steelworkers Local 1005.
Nearly 200,000 teachers and education workers across Ontario took part in the strike, the first full-scale walkout since 1997, when Mike Harris was premier.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce issued a statement denouncing the “union-led escalation” and again insisted pay demands and not a host of other issues are at the root of the dispute.
ETFO says its key issues also include class sizes, special education supports, addressing classroom violence, fair hiring practices and maintaining the kindergarten model of one teacher and designated early childhood educator per class.
But all four teacher unions have also begun a Charter challenge of the government’s legislated imposition of a 1 per cent cap on wage increases, arguing it violates their right to free collective bargaining.
They are seeking an inflationary increase of about 2 per cent.
“While union leaders are continuing to organize further disruption, our government remains focused on getting deals that ensure students are learning each and every day,” Lecce said.
“We have demonstrated this focus on students during the negotiation process, by advancing educational priorities that matter: merit-based hiring, enhanced investments in student priorities and special education over union demands for more generous wages and benefits and committed — in writing — to protecting all-day kindergarten.”
ETFO president Sam Hammond has vehemently disputed Lecce's account of what’s happened at the bargaining table, insisting government negotiators haven’t made a written commitment to maintain the current kindergarten model.
