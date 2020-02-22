Hamilton public school board accused of anti-Semitism

A Jewish employee is accusing the Hamilton public school board of anti-Semitism.

In a complaint filed with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, speech language pathologist Anissa Hersh alleges she has worked in a toxic environment since 2003. That allegedly included a colleague drawing a swastika on her notebook during a meeting, being told before a room full of co-workers that "Jews are only good at making money," and being accused of using her religion to get extra time off for Jewish holy days.

She accuses Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board managers of ignoring her repeated complaints. Those issues caused her such distress, she adds, that she has been on medical leave November 2019.

Now she is seeking $1 million for "general damages and lost wages due to a stagnation of career growth," and for mental anguish.

In an emailed statement, HWDSB education director Manny Figueiredo said the board was not aware of the complaint. "If one has been filed, if appropriate we may have a comment after it is received and reviewed. Otherwise the board does not publicly comment on private employee matters."

Hersh's allegations are being reviewed by the tribunal to ensure the forms have been filled out correctly. Once that review is complete, the allegations will be served on the board.

In her complaint, Hersh said she has worked for the Hamilton board since January 2003 and has experienced religious discrimination "in comments, displays, jokes, harassment or a poisoned work environment" almost from the beginning.

"Anti-Semitism is pervasive in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board and is readily accepted and ignored," she alleges. "Obstacles are created to the complaint process. Complaints are rebuffed. No action is taken. No grievances are filed."

After what she claims were years of quiet complaints to managers, the director of education and chair of the board, Hersh filed a formal complaint against her direct manager in May 2019. In response, the board hired a Toronto lawyer to investigate Hersh's allegations.

The results of that investigation, Hersh said, have never been shared with her despite repeated requests. The only response she has received, Hersh alleges, is a threat the board would "get her" for going public with her allegations in a story published in The Canadian Jewish News in June 2019.