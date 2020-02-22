All recyclables collected in Hamilton parks end up in the dump

The city is forced to dump everything collected from recycling bins in Hamilton parks and at bus stops in a landfill because the contents are too polluted to salvage.
That means any "blue barrel" found in a city park. Any streetside municipal recycling bins in downtown Business Improvement Areas. Any boxes at bus stops with labels that seem to offer the chance to separate containers, paper and trash.
It all has to go to the dump.
Why? Too many people still put trash, food, dog poop or even used needles on top of your painstakingly separated bottles, plastic clamshells or cans that might otherwise be recycled, according to the results of a new audit of the city's public space recycling containers.
That contamination makes it "impossible" to separate out recyclable products at the city's contracted sorting facility, said Angela Storey, a manager in public works. "We have tried. Each time, we just can't ... It's too contaminated."
The polluted public bins are not a new problem — Storey said the majority of park recyclables have been trashed since at least 2009, the last time an audit was done.
The latest spot checks in parks — including Ancaster Community, Joe Sam's Leisure, Macassa and Winona — showed an average contamination rate of 47 per cent. Streetside BIA containers fared the worst at 56 per cent while transit stops did a bit better at 36 per cent.
By comparison, the city only tosses around 15 per cent of blue box items collected in curbside blue bins.
Storey said it's hard to pinpoint exactly why residents who are diligent about recycling at home morph into tossers of batteries, dog poop, even entire garbage bags in their favourite parks.
A big part of the problem is food waste, she said. The worst-polluted loads of recyclables were found near food pavilions — and no compost bins are offered in parks or any other municipal space.
"Do we want you to be recycling that clamshell? Yes — but not if there are still french fries inside," Storey said.
Park blue barrels also seem to be magnets for people cleaning out cars or disposing of pet waste. Apparently, not all pet owners are picky about where they dump Fido's dump.
The latest audit was prompted by Coun. Chad Collins, who asked on behalf of a constituent for a recycling barrel at the bottom of one of Hamilton's escarpment stairs — only to be told "it wasn't worth it."
Collins said he was "pretty surprised" to hear that all park recyclables were dump-bound. "I think we all knew we had a problem, but maybe not the extent of it," he said.
At one point, Storey said the city did consider giving up on in-park recycling altogether, since there are only 12 to 15 staffed parks that even offer the option — and only in summer and fall. (Bus stop recycling and trash is actually handled by a contracted private company.)
"We did ask the question, do we just pull them out? Why do we want to make it look like we're recycling if we're not?" she said.
But for now, staff are instead suggesting an education campaign, better barrel labels and more strategic "pairing" of blue barrels with trash cans. The city will try that for two summer seasons and then do another audit. (For now, they won't add new recycling containers, even if residents ask.)
"We thought it is just the right thing to do," Storey said. "We make people sort at home. Why wouldn't we want them to do the same at the park?"
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
The city is forced to dump everything collected from recycling bins in Hamilton parks and at bus stops in a landfill because the contents are too polluted to salvage.
That means any "blue barrel" found in a city park. Any streetside municipal recycling bins in downtown Business Improvement Areas. Any boxes at bus stops with labels that seem to offer the chance to separate containers, paper and trash.
It all has to go to the dump.
Why? Too many people still put trash, food, dog poop or even used needles on top of your painstakingly separated bottles, plastic clamshells or cans that might otherwise be recycled, according to the results of a new audit of the city's public space recycling containers.
That contamination makes it "impossible" to separate out recyclable products at the city's contracted sorting facility, said Angela Storey, a manager in public works. "We have tried. Each time, we just can't ... It's too contaminated."
The polluted public bins are not a new problem — Storey said the majority of park recyclables have been trashed since at least 2009, the last time an audit was done.
The latest spot checks in parks — including Ancaster Community, Joe Sam's Leisure, Macassa and Winona — showed an average contamination rate of 47 per cent. Streetside BIA containers fared the worst at 56 per cent while transit stops did a bit better at 36 per cent.
By comparison, the city only tosses around 15 per cent of blue box items collected in curbside blue bins.
Storey said it's hard to pinpoint exactly why residents who are diligent about recycling at home morph into tossers of batteries, dog poop, even entire garbage bags in their favourite parks.
A big part of the problem is food waste, she said. The worst-polluted loads of recyclables were found near food pavilions — and no compost bins are offered in parks or any other municipal space.
"Do we want you to be recycling that clamshell? Yes — but not if there are still french fries inside," Storey said.
Park blue barrels also seem to be magnets for people cleaning out cars or disposing of pet waste. Apparently, not all pet owners are picky about where they dump Fido's dump.
The latest audit was prompted by Coun. Chad Collins, who asked on behalf of a constituent for a recycling barrel at the bottom of one of Hamilton's escarpment stairs — only to be told "it wasn't worth it."
Collins said he was "pretty surprised" to hear that all park recyclables were dump-bound. "I think we all knew we had a problem, but maybe not the extent of it," he said.
At one point, Storey said the city did consider giving up on in-park recycling altogether, since there are only 12 to 15 staffed parks that even offer the option — and only in summer and fall. (Bus stop recycling and trash is actually handled by a contracted private company.)
"We did ask the question, do we just pull them out? Why do we want to make it look like we're recycling if we're not?" she said.
But for now, staff are instead suggesting an education campaign, better barrel labels and more strategic "pairing" of blue barrels with trash cans. The city will try that for two summer seasons and then do another audit. (For now, they won't add new recycling containers, even if residents ask.)
"We thought it is just the right thing to do," Storey said. "We make people sort at home. Why wouldn't we want them to do the same at the park?"
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
The city is forced to dump everything collected from recycling bins in Hamilton parks and at bus stops in a landfill because the contents are too polluted to salvage.
That means any "blue barrel" found in a city park. Any streetside municipal recycling bins in downtown Business Improvement Areas. Any boxes at bus stops with labels that seem to offer the chance to separate containers, paper and trash.
It all has to go to the dump.
Why? Too many people still put trash, food, dog poop or even used needles on top of your painstakingly separated bottles, plastic clamshells or cans that might otherwise be recycled, according to the results of a new audit of the city's public space recycling containers.
That contamination makes it "impossible" to separate out recyclable products at the city's contracted sorting facility, said Angela Storey, a manager in public works. "We have tried. Each time, we just can't ... It's too contaminated."
The polluted public bins are not a new problem — Storey said the majority of park recyclables have been trashed since at least 2009, the last time an audit was done.
The latest spot checks in parks — including Ancaster Community, Joe Sam's Leisure, Macassa and Winona — showed an average contamination rate of 47 per cent. Streetside BIA containers fared the worst at 56 per cent while transit stops did a bit better at 36 per cent.
By comparison, the city only tosses around 15 per cent of blue box items collected in curbside blue bins.
Storey said it's hard to pinpoint exactly why residents who are diligent about recycling at home morph into tossers of batteries, dog poop, even entire garbage bags in their favourite parks.
A big part of the problem is food waste, she said. The worst-polluted loads of recyclables were found near food pavilions — and no compost bins are offered in parks or any other municipal space.
"Do we want you to be recycling that clamshell? Yes — but not if there are still french fries inside," Storey said.
Park blue barrels also seem to be magnets for people cleaning out cars or disposing of pet waste. Apparently, not all pet owners are picky about where they dump Fido's dump.
The latest audit was prompted by Coun. Chad Collins, who asked on behalf of a constituent for a recycling barrel at the bottom of one of Hamilton's escarpment stairs — only to be told "it wasn't worth it."
Collins said he was "pretty surprised" to hear that all park recyclables were dump-bound. "I think we all knew we had a problem, but maybe not the extent of it," he said.
At one point, Storey said the city did consider giving up on in-park recycling altogether, since there are only 12 to 15 staffed parks that even offer the option — and only in summer and fall. (Bus stop recycling and trash is actually handled by a contracted private company.)
"We did ask the question, do we just pull them out? Why do we want to make it look like we're recycling if we're not?" she said.
But for now, staff are instead suggesting an education campaign, better barrel labels and more strategic "pairing" of blue barrels with trash cans. The city will try that for two summer seasons and then do another audit. (For now, they won't add new recycling containers, even if residents ask.)
"We thought it is just the right thing to do," Storey said. "We make people sort at home. Why wouldn't we want them to do the same at the park?"
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec