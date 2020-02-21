Kitchener Rangers clip Erie Otters 4-3

KITCHENER MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM, KITCHENER — Serron Noel had two assists leading the Kitchener Rangers to a 4-3 victory over the Erie Otters in OHL action. Francesco Pinelli added a goal and an assist for the Rangers.

The Otters took an early 2-1 lead in the first period after goals from Austen Swankler and Jamie Drysdale. Jonathan Yantsis scored for Kitchener.

Kitchener moved ahead 4-2 in the second period led by goals from Declan McDonnell, Pinelli and Riley Damiani.

In the third period the Otters scored one goal but came up short. Chad Yetman scored for the Otters.