Hamilton councillors want low-income transit users protected from PRESTO costs

Hamilton may have protected seniors from purchasing a PRESTO card to use the city’s transit service.
But it wasn’t enough for councillors who, at their Feb. 21 public works committee, urged transit staff to give low-income residents a break on paying for a bus ticket.
As the city is moving ahead to eliminate all paper bus tickets by Sept. 1, forcing transit users to purchase a PRESTO card for $6, it will mean low-income residents will have to either purchase the card or pay $3.25 in cash for bus ride. Paper tickets cost $2.50 per ride.
The cash fare is scheduled to increase by five cents this September.
“We are willing to (increase a bus fare) on the poorest people in the community,” said Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark. “I have a problem with that. We are ignoring the problem in order to satisfy PRESTO, in order to satisfy the province.”
In an effort to reach the goal of an 80-per-cent adoption rate for using PRESTO among Hamilton residents, transit officials are eliminating the paper tickets and day passes purchased from vendors. The city will continue to accept them until Dec. 31, 2020. Hamilton currently has a 55-per-cent adoption rate.
By eliminating the paper tickets, the city will save $478,000 this year. There are about 2,500 adult paper passes and 700 student paper passes purchased each month.
The city pays about $3.6 million to Metrolinx for using the PRESTO system under a 10-year agreement that was signed in 2018. It is scheduled to expire in 2028.
Hamilton is required to join the PRESTO smart card transit system to receive the annual $11-million gas tax from the province.
Hamilton has already spent about $6.5 million over a number of years to install the PRESTO machines on its buses.
Transit Director Debbie Dalle Vedove said the city will be providing a “special-purpose” ticket to about 130 social agencies who will be able to distribute those tickets to their members to use. But, Clark said, what happens when a low-income person isn’t a member of one of those groups and needs to use transit to get groceries or see a doctor?
“What about the people who are truly poor and $3.25 is onerous?” he said.
He said if transit staff can still provide a “special-purpose ticket” for organizations, then it can do something to help low-income people.
“Surely to God we can create a special ticket for the poor in the community so they can get to the doctor’s once a month,” he said.
Dundas Coun. Arlene VanderBeek echoed Clark’s suggestion as she introduced a motion to refer the program back to staff for study. She wanted staff examine a way to help low-income people to use the transit system without having to pay for the PRESTO card or at least pay the least amount to ride the bus.
“It is a way for people to pay the same price they are paying now and not suffer the consequences,” she said.
But Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson questioned the need since purchasing a PRESTO card only involves a one-time cost of $6 or paying a cash fare of $3.25.
“All of us resist change, but (adopting the PRESTO card program) is probably the right thing to do,” he said.
Still, the public works committee agreed to refer the PRESTO card program back to staff for further consideration. The report is scheduled to return to the committee in March.
Meanwhile, the city will pay for all the seniors who use the Golden Age Pass to acquire PRESTO cards at a cost of about $6,000. The pass allows seniors over 80 years of age to ride transit free.
Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson, a proponent of the program said forcing seniors to pay the $6 for the PRESTO card would have been a “betrayal” to seniors.
“I’m very, very grateful to that,” he said.
Hamilton may have protected seniors from purchasing a PRESTO card to use the city’s transit service.
But it wasn’t enough for councillors who, at their Feb. 21 public works committee, urged transit staff to give low-income residents a break on paying for a bus ticket.
As the city is moving ahead to eliminate all paper bus tickets by Sept. 1, forcing transit users to purchase a PRESTO card for $6, it will mean low-income residents will have to either purchase the card or pay $3.25 in cash for bus ride. Paper tickets cost $2.50 per ride.
The cash fare is scheduled to increase by five cents this September.
“We are willing to (increase a bus fare) on the poorest people in the community,” said Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark. “I have a problem with that. We are ignoring the problem in order to satisfy PRESTO, in order to satisfy the province.”
In an effort to reach the goal of an 80-per-cent adoption rate for using PRESTO among Hamilton residents, transit officials are eliminating the paper tickets and day passes purchased from vendors. The city will continue to accept them until Dec. 31, 2020. Hamilton currently has a 55-per-cent adoption rate.
By eliminating the paper tickets, the city will save $478,000 this year. There are about 2,500 adult paper passes and 700 student paper passes purchased each month.
The city pays about $3.6 million to Metrolinx for using the PRESTO system under a 10-year agreement that was signed in 2018. It is scheduled to expire in 2028.
Hamilton is required to join the PRESTO smart card transit system to receive the annual $11-million gas tax from the province.
Hamilton has already spent about $6.5 million over a number of years to install the PRESTO machines on its buses.
Transit Director Debbie Dalle Vedove said the city will be providing a “special-purpose” ticket to about 130 social agencies who will be able to distribute those tickets to their members to use. But, Clark said, what happens when a low-income person isn’t a member of one of those groups and needs to use transit to get groceries or see a doctor?
“What about the people who are truly poor and $3.25 is onerous?” he said.
He said if transit staff can still provide a “special-purpose ticket” for organizations, then it can do something to help low-income people.
“Surely to God we can create a special ticket for the poor in the community so they can get to the doctor’s once a month,” he said.
Dundas Coun. Arlene VanderBeek echoed Clark’s suggestion as she introduced a motion to refer the program back to staff for study. She wanted staff examine a way to help low-income people to use the transit system without having to pay for the PRESTO card or at least pay the least amount to ride the bus.
“It is a way for people to pay the same price they are paying now and not suffer the consequences,” she said.
But Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson questioned the need since purchasing a PRESTO card only involves a one-time cost of $6 or paying a cash fare of $3.25.
“All of us resist change, but (adopting the PRESTO card program) is probably the right thing to do,” he said.
Still, the public works committee agreed to refer the PRESTO card program back to staff for further consideration. The report is scheduled to return to the committee in March.
Meanwhile, the city will pay for all the seniors who use the Golden Age Pass to acquire PRESTO cards at a cost of about $6,000. The pass allows seniors over 80 years of age to ride transit free.
Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson, a proponent of the program said forcing seniors to pay the $6 for the PRESTO card would have been a “betrayal” to seniors.
“I’m very, very grateful to that,” he said.
Hamilton may have protected seniors from purchasing a PRESTO card to use the city’s transit service.
But it wasn’t enough for councillors who, at their Feb. 21 public works committee, urged transit staff to give low-income residents a break on paying for a bus ticket.
As the city is moving ahead to eliminate all paper bus tickets by Sept. 1, forcing transit users to purchase a PRESTO card for $6, it will mean low-income residents will have to either purchase the card or pay $3.25 in cash for bus ride. Paper tickets cost $2.50 per ride.
The cash fare is scheduled to increase by five cents this September.
“We are willing to (increase a bus fare) on the poorest people in the community,” said Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark. “I have a problem with that. We are ignoring the problem in order to satisfy PRESTO, in order to satisfy the province.”
In an effort to reach the goal of an 80-per-cent adoption rate for using PRESTO among Hamilton residents, transit officials are eliminating the paper tickets and day passes purchased from vendors. The city will continue to accept them until Dec. 31, 2020. Hamilton currently has a 55-per-cent adoption rate.
By eliminating the paper tickets, the city will save $478,000 this year. There are about 2,500 adult paper passes and 700 student paper passes purchased each month.
The city pays about $3.6 million to Metrolinx for using the PRESTO system under a 10-year agreement that was signed in 2018. It is scheduled to expire in 2028.
Hamilton is required to join the PRESTO smart card transit system to receive the annual $11-million gas tax from the province.
Hamilton has already spent about $6.5 million over a number of years to install the PRESTO machines on its buses.
Transit Director Debbie Dalle Vedove said the city will be providing a “special-purpose” ticket to about 130 social agencies who will be able to distribute those tickets to their members to use. But, Clark said, what happens when a low-income person isn’t a member of one of those groups and needs to use transit to get groceries or see a doctor?
“What about the people who are truly poor and $3.25 is onerous?” he said.
He said if transit staff can still provide a “special-purpose ticket” for organizations, then it can do something to help low-income people.
“Surely to God we can create a special ticket for the poor in the community so they can get to the doctor’s once a month,” he said.
Dundas Coun. Arlene VanderBeek echoed Clark’s suggestion as she introduced a motion to refer the program back to staff for study. She wanted staff examine a way to help low-income people to use the transit system without having to pay for the PRESTO card or at least pay the least amount to ride the bus.
“It is a way for people to pay the same price they are paying now and not suffer the consequences,” she said.
But Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson questioned the need since purchasing a PRESTO card only involves a one-time cost of $6 or paying a cash fare of $3.25.
“All of us resist change, but (adopting the PRESTO card program) is probably the right thing to do,” he said.
Still, the public works committee agreed to refer the PRESTO card program back to staff for further consideration. The report is scheduled to return to the committee in March.
Meanwhile, the city will pay for all the seniors who use the Golden Age Pass to acquire PRESTO cards at a cost of about $6,000. The pass allows seniors over 80 years of age to ride transit free.
Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson, a proponent of the program said forcing seniors to pay the $6 for the PRESTO card would have been a “betrayal” to seniors.
“I’m very, very grateful to that,” he said.