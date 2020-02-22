Hamilton councillors want low-income transit users protected from PRESTO costs

Transit Director Debbie Dalle Vedove said the city will be providing a “special-purpose” ticket to about 130 social agencies who will be able to distribute those tickets to their members to use. But, Clark said, what happens when a low-income person isn’t a member of one of those groups and needs to use transit to get groceries or see a doctor?

“What about the people who are truly poor and $3.25 is onerous?” he said.

He said if transit staff can still provide a “special-purpose ticket” for organizations, then it can do something to help low-income people.

“Surely to God we can create a special ticket for the poor in the community so they can get to the doctor’s once a month,” he said.

Dundas Coun. Arlene VanderBeek echoed Clark’s suggestion as she introduced a motion to refer the program back to staff for study. She wanted staff examine a way to help low-income people to use the transit system without having to pay for the PRESTO card or at least pay the least amount to ride the bus.

“It is a way for people to pay the same price they are paying now and not suffer the consequences,” she said.

But Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson questioned the need since purchasing a PRESTO card only involves a one-time cost of $6 or paying a cash fare of $3.25.

“All of us resist change, but (adopting the PRESTO card program) is probably the right thing to do,” he said.

Still, the public works committee agreed to refer the PRESTO card program back to staff for further consideration. The report is scheduled to return to the committee in March.

Meanwhile, the city will pay for all the seniors who use the Golden Age Pass to acquire PRESTO cards at a cost of about $6,000. The pass allows seniors over 80 years of age to ride transit free.

Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson, a proponent of the program said forcing seniors to pay the $6 for the PRESTO card would have been a “betrayal” to seniors.

“I’m very, very grateful to that,” he said.