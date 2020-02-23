Ontario confirms new presumptive case of coronavirus in Toronto

One woman has tested positive for the new coronavirus in Toronto, the province's chief medical officer confirmed Sunday evening in a press release.

The patient was cared for at North York General Hospital and was isolated while being tested for COVID-19. The woman, being mildly ill, was discharged and sent home and, per protocols, went into self-isolation.

The woman arrived in Toronto on Feburary 21st from China and wore a mask throughout her travels back to the city and, since landing, had very little exposure to others, per the release.

According to them, there is a low chace that she was infectious. Still, the province is working with local public health units to ensure that passengers seated next to the woman on the plane are contacted and looked after.

The Public Health Ontario Laboratory confirmed Sunday that the laboratory testing for COVID-19 is presumptive positive, with the sample now being sent over to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for confirmation.

"Because of all the proper protocols and procedures that are in place to contain this virus and exposure to others was limited, I want to assure the public that the risk to Ontarians remains low," said David Williams, the province's chief medical officer. "Protecting the health and well-being of individuals and families across the province remains our top priority and we continue to vigilantly monitor for and contain any and all new cases.

This is the city's third case and province's fourth. Ontario's first three cases were resolved, with each of the patient's test coming back negative.

Mayor John Tory commented on the new confirmed case in a press release.

"To date, there have been two confirmed cases reported in Toronto. Both of these people have recovered from their illness. This latest case shows the system is working to keep people safe," he said.

"Our health officials are clear that the risk to residents continues to remain low."