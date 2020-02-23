Sudbury Wolves blank Ottawa 67's 2-0

SUDBURY COMMUNITY ARENA, SUDBURY — David Bowen made 26 saves leading the Sudbury Wolves to a 2-0 victory over the Ottawa 67's in Ontario Hockey League action.

After a scoreless first period, Sudbury got on the board in the second on a goal by Matej Pekar.

The Wolves sealed the win in the third, extending their lead to 2-0 after Brad Chenier scored.

ON THE POWER PLAY: Neither team converted with the man advantage. The Wolves did not convert their lone opportunity while the 67's failed to score in four chances.