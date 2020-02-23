Oshawa Generals edge past Windsor Spitfires 2-1

TRIBUTE COMMUNITIES CENTRE, OSHAWA — Zachary Paputsakis made 38 saves leading the Oshawa Generals to a 2-1 victory over the Windsor Spitfires. Kyle MacLean scored the game-winner for the Generals.

Xavier Medina made 31 saves for the Spitfires.

After a scoreless first period, the score was tied 1-1 at the end of the second period. Allan McShane scored for Oshawa while Will Cuylle scored for Windsor.

Oshawa took the lead 2-1 in the third period after MacLean scored.