Dundas Highway 8 project detour traffic light request denied by province

Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe said Hamilton emergency responders were working with VanderBeek to prepare responses to concerns raised by residents.

The entire length of the road reconstruction will be completed within the existing road allowance, without any of the road widening originally planned.

Susan Jacob, manager of construction design, said road widening and bike lanes could not be accommodated.

“This would require major purchases of land, extensive cuts to the escarpment, and significant structural additions and modifications,” Jacob said.

That means that $90,000 set aside in the project budget for a bike lane from Woodley’s Lane to Hillcrest, and another $110,000 set aside for a bike lane from Hillcrest to Park, may be used for other elements of the project.

Jacob said a 1.5-metre-wide paved shoulder with raised curbs on both sides of the road will be provided along the entire length of the reconstruction. The paved shoulders and raised curbs are intended to help improve drainage along the entire route.

A new storm sewer and concrete channel will be provided on the escarpment side.

Jacob said calcium buildup is blocking the pipes of the existing storm sewer, and water is not moving through it. Above ground, the existing storm water channel is not working and is easily blocked by debris. She said the new concrete channel will be easier for city crews to clean out and direct both surface storm water and water flowing from escarpment springs into Spencer Creek.

“No separate bike lanes will be provided but … paved shoulders are considered as an acceptable facility for alternate modes of transportation in rural areas,” Jacob said.

Rich Gelder, a member of the Dundas Rides cycling group, said the organization wasn’t pleased with the removal of the planned bike lanes.

“This plan doesn’t make it any safer,” he said.

Jacob said a time frame for the 2021 Spencer Creek bridge replacement and remaining road reconstruction from the bridge to Woodley’s Lane isn’t set yet.

“We are looking at a slope stability study,” Jacob said, which will determine how much new retaining wall may be needed along the south side of the road. That study is set to begin this month (see sidebar).

STORY BEHIND THE STORY: We’ve been following the long-planned project and how the road closure will affect the community.