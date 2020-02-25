Keep your shovels handy, Hamilton.

The city could be in for as much as 20 centimetres of snow by Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.

The federal agency has issued a special weather statement for Hamilton, saying a winter storm is likely Wednesday, with snow expected to begin near midnight and becoming heavy Wednesday afternoon.

Snow is expected to continue through Wednesday before tapering into flurries, bringing with it a total snowfall of between 10 and 20 centimetres by Thursday morning. The total impact is unclear, however.