Uh-oh, it’s back Hamilton. Significant snowfall possible Wednesday.

Keep your shovels handy, Hamilton.
The city could be in for between five and 15 centimetres of snow Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
The federal agency has issued a special weather statement for Hamilton, noting significant snowfall, freezing rain or rain are all possible.
It's believed precipitation associated with a Texas Low will move into the area early Wednesday, Environment Canada says.
"The precipitation may begin as snow then change to rain or freezing rain or continue as snow," the special weather statement reads.
The agency warns the track of the low is uncertain, which could drastically change the amount of snow or precipitation Hamilton sees.
